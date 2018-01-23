44News | Evansville, IN

One Dead, Several Injured after Shooting at Marshall County High School

January 23rd, 2018 Kentucky

One person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting at Marshall County High School. The incident happened Tuesday morning at the high school in Benton, Kentucky.

Four victims have been flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for their injuries. In total, five victims are being treated at Vanderbilt.

KSP says they have the suspect in custody and the scene is secured.

So far there’s no word on the victim’s names or ages, or why the alleged shooter opened fire.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is asking the community to come together and support one another.

We will update information as it becomes available.

