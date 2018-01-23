Home Kentucky One Dead, Several Injured after Shooting at Marshall County High School January 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

One person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting at Marshall County High School. The incident happened Tuesday morning at the high school in Benton, Kentucky.

Four victims have been flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for their injuries. In total, five victims are being treated at Vanderbilt.

KSP says they have the suspect in custody and the scene is secured.

So far there’s no word on the victim’s names or ages, or why the alleged shooter opened fire.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is asking the community to come together and support one another.

A statement from Gov. Bevin regarding this morning's events in Marshall County: pic.twitter.com/0n0cxgJkvi — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

ALERT: KSP has confirmed a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims, one of which has been pronounced dead. KSP Post 1 is setting up a media staging area and more details will available soon — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

UPDATE: School Shooting: The scene is secured, the suspect is in custody, and we will be providing updates periodically as information is obtained and confirmed. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

UPDATE: KSP confirms a Marshall Co Deputy apprehended the shooter.

Please be patient as we work to confirm details. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments