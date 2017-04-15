Home Indiana Evansville One Dead One Injured Following Shooting At Strip Club April 15th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville Pinterest

Police are looking into an overnight shooting at an Evansville strip club.

Just before 4:00 police say they were called to The Pony Gentelman’s Club on Tecumseh Avenue. When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. First responders administered aid, but the man did not survive. A short time after arriving at The Pony, police received a call about a man with a gunshot would at the Dollar General Store on Green River Road.

Police believe the man at the Dollar General Store received his injuries at The Pony. The second victim was taken to the hospital.

No names have been made available, and the second man’s condition has not been released. Police have not said what may have lead to the incident.

