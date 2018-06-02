Home Indiana Evansville One Dead One In Custody Following Evansville Shooting June 2nd, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

An Evansville woman has died following a shooting, but the woman may not have been the intended target in the case.

Police say a man living in the 1500 block of Roosevelt came home Friday night to find his wife in bed with a gunshot wound. The woman is identified as 41 year old Toni Bittler. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy shows she died of a single gunshot wound to the torso.

During the investigation detectives say they found a bullet hole in the wall of Bittler’s apartment. They questioned the next door neighbor, and they say they found evidence the neighbor had fired the shot. They also say another woman was in the neighbor’s apartment, but that woman left with a small child before police arrived. She has not been located. The man’s name has not been released, but he has been taken into custody.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened prior tot the shooting and why the shot was eventually fired.

Ricardo Abreu of 1531 Roosevelt has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of reckless homicide.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

