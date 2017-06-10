One Dead After Motorcycle Crash

An Evansville family uses a GPS phone app to find their missing loved one, but it was too late.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Bradley King wrecked his motorcycle along Highway 41 at the on ramp to Interstate 69.

His family was concerned when he did not return home, so they used a GPS app. That’s when they found King and called 9-1-1.

Unfortunately, King died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities are still investigating why king lost control of the motorcycle.

