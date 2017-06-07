Home Indiana One Dead, Four Injured In Knox County Crash June 7th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Vincennes Police make an arrest after a single vehicle crash kills one person and injured four others — including the driver.

According to police, the crash happened just after 1:00am Wednesday on River Road in Vincennes.

A 19-year old male died in the crash. His name has not yet been released.

Police say the driver — 23 year old Joshua Stone was hospitalized, then arrested and charged with OWI prior involving death.

Two of the passengers were taken to Good Samaritan hospital in Vincennes, while two other passengers were flown to Saint Vincent in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

