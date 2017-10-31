Home Kentucky Henderson One Dead Following Three Vehicle Crash In Henderson County October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Henderson County. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 60 East and Tillman Bethel Road.

There were multiple injuries in the crash, but one person has died as a result of the accident.

Names have not been released of the person who died or anyone who involved in the crash.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kentucky State Police, Spottsville Fire Department and Baskett Fire Department and EMS.

We will update information as it becomes available.

