Home Indiana Evansville One Dead Following A Series Of Incidents Late Friday In Evansville May 12th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

A person involved in Friday night’s incident near Diamond and Kentucky in Evansville is identified as 56-year-old Jeffery Kempf of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says he died in the 2400 block of North Kentucky Avenue. He died from injuries related to a gunshot wound, but the coroner’s office says the death is not a result of police action, and officers have not said what role Kempf may have had in Friday night’s incident.

Around 9:30 Friday night police were called to investigate a shooting near Diamond and Kentucky. When they got there they found one person with injuries. They began searching for a suspect in the case, and they were lead to a near-by home. Officers say as they approached someone started shooting at them. No officers were hit during the incident, but several squad cars were. After about an hour-long man hunt police found the man they believed responsible. Several shots were fired, and shortly after that officers found the man on the ground, and he was taken to the hospital.

The Evansville Police Department says more details in the case will be released today.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments