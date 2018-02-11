One Dead Following Evansville Man Hunt

What started as a search for a shooting suspect has ended with the suspect dead.

Just before 11:00 Sunday morning the Evansville Police Department was looking for a suspect in connection with two overnight shootings. The man was said to be driving a black SUV with Florida plates. He was also considered to be armed and dangerous.

About an hour later law enforcement officers were sent to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, where someone spotted a vehicle and a person matching that description. Police are saying the suspect has been found, and that the suspect is dead. Police are also searching a home on Pennsylvania apparently related to the incident. Few other details are being released at this time.

44News has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as details become available.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

