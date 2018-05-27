44News | Evansville, IN

One Dead After Crash On The Wendell Ford Expressway

May 27th, 2018 Kentucky

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has not named the victim of a car crash along the Wendell Ford Expressway pending family notification.

26 year-old Anthony Ehram is being charged with a DUI, manslaughter, and wanton endangerment.

Around 8:57 p.m. Saturday, police say a car ran through a median, went over a guard rail before sliding down an embankment.

Two passengers in the car were taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third male passenger was ejected from the car and was taken to the OHRH where he was pronounced dead.

Ehram was treated for non-life threatening injuries then placed under arrest.

He currently booked in the Daviess county detention center.

