Home Kentucky One Dead, Another Injured in Daviess Co. ATV Crash July 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an ATV crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. The crash happened on Monday night around 11:20 along Highway 2830 and HWY 405.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene where an ATV and a vehicle crashed. The passenger of the ATV was trapped underneath the off road vehicle, but later died at a hospital.

The driver of the ATV was also injured and taken to the hospital for those injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Names are not being released at this time until the family is notified.

Deputies say the ATV riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Comments

comments