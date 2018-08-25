One Dead After Accident On Highway 41
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that took the life of one person.
It happened just before 10:00 Friday night on Highway 41 just south of Boonville New Harmony Road. Investigators say a man driving a scooter was driving against traffic when the scooter hit an on-coming car. The driver was thrown from the scooter and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Investigators closed southbound Highway 41 for more than two hours as they investigated the accident. The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released.