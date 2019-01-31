One More Cold Day, Light Wintry Mix…to Big Warm Up

Are you tired of the brutally cold temperatures we’ve been experiencing here in the Tri-State? After all it’s been below freezing since Monday and temperatures across a good bit of the area have been in the single digits for the last 24 to 36 hours. But there is big time relief in sight.

Still dealt with subzero wind chill values from 0 to -7 through the morning and single digits, temperatures will slowly begin to rise into the mid 20s by this afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady through the overnight.

We’re keeping our eyes on a developing storm system to the west that will spread some light moisture into the area overnight through Friday. I do think we see some light snow far northern reaches of the Tri-State and some light freezing rain right along the Ohio River on north. Ice accumulations are expected to be less than 0.05″. The ground is very cold and we may still have some shallow cold air in place as moisture arrives, some light glaze is possible. However precipitation will be light and come to an end by 12PM Friday, temperatures will be on the rise through the morning and afternoon on their way to the mid 40s.

Big time warm up is coming, arctic air will be retreating north, south winds will take over headed into the weekend and temperatures will rise to the 50s and 60s! Overall the weekend appears mostly dry, with more clouds than sun but nonetheless we’re talking about a complete reversal over what we’ve been dealing with, temperatures will be running 15 to 30 degrees above average through next week with rain chances increasing Monday-Wednesday, with even a few thunderstorms.

Comments

comments