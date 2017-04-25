Home Indiana One Arrested and a Victim Hospitalized After Fight in Evansville April 25th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A man is in custody, while a victim is hospitalized after a fight in Evansville. According to the police report, officers were called to the 1100 block of Bayard Park Drive around 2:30PM Monday afternoon. Police say, when they arrived a group of 10 people were outside of the callers home, and one had a knife. There they arrested 38 year old Demanzio Moss, charging him with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary and several other charges. Police say, the victim received an eye injury and was flown to Indianapolis for surgery.

