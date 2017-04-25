44News | Evansville, IN

One Arrested and a Victim Hospitalized After Fight in Evansville

One Arrested and a Victim Hospitalized After Fight in Evansville

April 25th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A man is in custody, while a victim is hospitalized after a fight in Evansville. According to the police report, officers were called to the 1100 block of Bayard Park Drive around 2:30PM Monday afternoon. Police say, when they arrived a group of 10 people were outside of the callers home, and one had a knife. There they arrested 38 year old Demanzio Moss, charging him with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary and several other charges. Police say, the victim received an eye injury and was flown to Indianapolis for surgery.

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.