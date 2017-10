One person is in custody after a standoff Tuesday night.

It happened at a home on Waggoner Avenue in Evansville and began shortly before 9:00pm.

EPD says it involved Ricky Wedding, a known felon who could have a gun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating, though, and EPD could not release anymore information as of Tuesday night.

