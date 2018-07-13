Home Kentucky OMU Working to Prevent Future Water Breaks in Owensboro July 13th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Kentucky, Owensboro

Old water pipes in Owensboro are likely the cause of a water main break in Owensboro. As a result, many customers are worried about what the future holds for water service in the area.

They’re asking OMU officials how they plan to prevent another situation like we saw this week. Company officials say they’ve been planning to upgrade the aging water pipes for years.

Now that plan is moving forward. They will expand the Cavin Water Plant to help alleviate pressure and tension on older cast iron pipes. It will also increase capacity from 10 million gallons to 30 million gallons. Now OMU needs the city commission’s approval for the project.

Sonya Dixon, OMU spokesperson, says, “We’ve been working on this for quite some time. Its been in the works all along unfortunately we had hoped we be doing that before any of this occurred but we certainly have big plans, this is a $48 million project so its a huge project.”

Candidate Maegan Hagan is running for the city commission is criticizing the situation comparing this week’s water main break to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. She took to social media saying the city knew this problem was looming and did nothing about it.

Maegan Hagan says, “I did not know it was going to go viral because I post stuff like that all the time so when I did I was like well let’s go a take it down because people were starting to panic and that wasn’t my intention.”

Dixon disagrees with Hagan’s assertion. She says the last thing her team wants to happen is to have a boil order.

“I do believe that it is extreme, you know, the Flint issue was a contamination of their water this is a different issue all together also we were only affected a week and were looking at long-term issues,” says Dixon.

Hagan hopes to work with Dixon and her team in the future should she get the city commissioner nod.

I completely feel for her I’m completely open to working with her in the future I want to make sure that we can all reach a happy medium that’s what I’m really big on with my campaign we’ve yet to see the best of ourselves as a country,” says Hagan.

Officials hope the city can approve that $48 million bond over the next few weeks so they can start working on the project.

Comments

comments