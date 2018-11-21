Home Kentucky OMU Set to Host Holiday Lighting Contest November 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

A unique holiday contest is giving residents of Owensboro the chance to win bragging rights and a $250 OMU gift certificate.

OMU and the city’s Neighborhood Alliance Program have announced they are hosting the annual Golden Santa Award.

Officials say entries will be judged on originality, use of light, color, design and movement, with judging taking place December 17th. The winner will then be honored by the Owensboro City and Utility commissions.

Anyone interested in entering the contest or making a nomination can do so by calling OMU at 270-926-3200 or the City Action Line at 270-687-4444.

Enter the contest online by clicking here. The deadline for entries is December 12th.

