OMU Proposing Electric Rate Increase

Owensboro Municipal Utilities are considering a rate change for customers. Officials say right now the proposal is an increase in the electric rate by $4 this June and another $4 in December. They say the rate jump is because of the wholesale market performance.

On the water side, OMU says because of their plans to replace and expand current plants they’re proposing an increase of 20 percent or $3 a customer.

Their plans still have to be approved by the city utility commission.

