OMU Increases Water Rates to Fund Expansion of Calvin Plant August 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Water rates in Owensboro are going up to help fund the expansion of Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Calvin Water Treatment Plant.

Officials say customers can expect water rates to rise 32 percent or on average about $5. The plan is to expand the new plant and close the older one due to infrastructure problems.

There have been several water main breaks in the past six months one that recently cut all of OMU’s water supply. Utility officials say they looked at repairing Plant A but believe expanding the Calvin Plant is the better option.

Sonya Dixon, OMU Public Relations and Communications, says, “A rate increase is certainly not something that we want to do. It’s the last thing that we want to do, but we certainly understand that there is a price to pay in order to make our system more modern and to get away from some older equipment that could fail and could leave us without water.”

Officials say the plan calls to expand the Calvin Plant from 10 million gallons to 30 million gallons.

The project is estimated to cost over $60 million.

