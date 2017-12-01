Home Kentucky OMU Hopes to Lift Boil Advisory for Owensboro, Whitesville Sunday December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Public Schools and other businesses in the area are closed due to a water main break. Owensboro Municipal Utilities says the break is repaired and crews are working to flush the water lines to get rid of anything that could have contaminated the water.

This will be followed up by testing the water line. OMU hopes to lift the boil advisory for Owensboro and Whitesville on Sunday.

The water main break happened at OMU’s largest water treatment plant, causing the boil advisory.

We will update information as it becomes available.

