Home Kentucky OMU To Help Bring Broadband To Rural Western Kentucky April 30th, 2018 Kayla Moody Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Municipal Utilities will help bring broadband connectivity to parts of Western Kentucky.

The Kentucky Communications Network Authority and OMU reached an agreement to lease a portion of OMU’s broadband network to KentuckyWired, a project that aims to increase broadband access across the Bluegrass State.

The project consists of constructing 3,000 miles of fiber optic cable into all 120 Kentucky counties.

Comments

comments