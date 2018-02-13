OMSH Searching for Area Vietnam Veterans

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is planning to honor Vietnam veterans in the area with a special exhibit. They’re asking for the public’s help to bring it to life.

The museum’s executive director Kathy Olson says she wants the exhibit to be hyper local, filled with stories and memorabilia belonging to area veterans.

The museum will spend the next four months talking with veterans and collection items, then staff will spend a few months putting it all together.

“The veteran’s own stories are really the heart and soul of the exhibit,” said Olson. “So we’re going to be taking those stories and really weaving those stories into the exhibit.”

If you or someone you know is a Vietnam veteran and would like be share a story or item for the exhibit contact the museum at (270) 687-2732 or email Kathy Olson at kolson@owensboromuseum.org

