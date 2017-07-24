Home Indiana Olympic Skier Kris Freeman Inspires Kids with Diabetes July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A four-time Olympic Cross-Country Skier is helping children with diabetes live their lives to the fullest. Kris Freeman has type one Diabetes, and he is on a tour to tell children not to let the condition, or anything, hold them back.

Growing up with type one Diabetes isn’t always easy, but Independence Diabetes Camp gives kids the chance to feel like any other camper.

Four-time Olympic cross-country skier Kris Freeman is a type one Diabetic himself. He’s on a nationwide camp tour to remind kids not to let the condition, or anything else, hold them back.

Freeman was already training for the 2002 Olympic team when he was diagnosed at 19 years old.

“My doctors told me that no one had ever competed in an endurance sport in the Olympics before, that it couldn’t be done, that I could keep ski racing, but the Olympics wasn’t going to happen,” Freeman said.

Freeman proved the doctors wrong, and is now working towards making his fifth Olympic team.

That’s why he loves to share his story with kids living with type one diabetes.

“I have proved very clearly since then that what I was told I couldn’t do, I could do,” said Freeman, “I’ve been in four Olympics, and I want to make sure that these kids don’t get that same message and if they do they have a role model, someone to look at that has overcome obstacles.”

Campers like 15-year-old Kaylee Yancey, have really taken Freeman’s story and message to heart.

“He got through everything that he went through, so you don’t have to stop doing what you’re doing just because you’ve got diabetes. Don’t put your life on hold for that,” Yancey said.

“It gives my ski racing career kind of some meaning, and also when I was diagnosed I was looking for a role model, I was looking for someone that made me believe I could continue on and do what I wanted to do. So I am more than happy to be that person if I can.”

That’s exactly what he’s doing for camper Ian Esparze.

“It just shows never to give up, especially when you try to work so hard, and there’s an obstacle that you can overcome it.”

An example of how freeman’s positivity is truly changing lives.

“You really have to not be negative with kids,” Freeman said, “I think I like the way the kids respond to my story, and that’s why I share it.”

