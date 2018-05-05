Olympian Miller Drops into Newburgh Meet

Former Indiana University swimmer and two-time Olympic Medalist Cody Miller is a Newburgh Sea Creature for the weekend.

Miller helped out local athletes both as a teacher and as a competitor Saturday.

The ESC Spring Spotlight started in the afternoon, but Miller also helped run a swim clinic later in the day.

Swimmers from various ages gawked at the presence of a champion, but Miller did not want his fellow swimmers to feel intimidated.

He stressed the importance of a community atmosphere and wanted the kids to realize even Olympic athletes like to relax and have fun.

The Miller swim clinic and Spring Spotlight meet both continue Sunday.

