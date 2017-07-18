Home Indiana Olympian Kris Freeman to Visit Princeton for Diabetes Camp July 18th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Olympic cross-country skier Kris Freeman will attend the Independence Diabetes Camp in Princeton July 24.

His stop in the Tri-state is part of his nationwide tour of diabetes camp to inspire children living with the disease. Freeman will be available for photos and autographs for the event, which will take place at 107 S. Richland Creek Drive in Princeton from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Before the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Freeman was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 19. He will attempt to make his fifth Olympic team in January 2018. If he makes the team, the 37-year-old would make him the first U.S. male cross-country skier to compete in five Winter games.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments