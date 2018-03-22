Home Illinois Olney Murder Suspect Sentenced To 60 Years March 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Olney man accused of killing an eight-year-old girl in 2016 has been sentenced. Glenn Ramey has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Ramey will be given credit for time served and will serve 85% of his sentence in prison.

He’s accused of killing eight-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg in November 2016. Sabrina was found dead after being reported missing. Days later Ramey was arrested for the murder of Stauffenberg. The State’s Attorney said Ramey suffocated Sabrina.

In January, Ramey pleaded guilty to the predatory criminal sexual charges.

Ramey will be under mandatory supervised release for three years after he is released from prison.

