Home Illinois Olney Man Requests to Withdraw Guilty Plea June 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

The man currently in prison on charges related to the death of an eight year old Olney girl wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Eight year old Sabrina Stauffenberg was found dead in November of 2016 after she was reported missing.

Glen Ramey pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Sexual Assault earlier this year in connection with her death. He is currently serving a 60 year prison sentence.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for July 20th.

Comments

comments