Olney Central Basketball Player Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

One southern Illinois basketball player took the fight to her opponents Wednesday night…literally. Olney Central basketball player Andresha Smith reportedly started throwing punches at a Wabash Valley Community College player. Mt. Carmel police are investigating the altercation, but say they had to intervene in the situation. Smith was arrested and faces disorderly conduct charges. Authorities will be reviewing video of the altercation. This incident is still under investigation.

