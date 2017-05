Olivia Newton-John is taking a brief break from the spotlight. The 68-year-old is postponing her May concert dates because of problems with Sciatica. She had an event scheduled in Evansville for May 19th at the Victory Theatre.

The announcement was posted Tuesday, May 9th on her Facebook page. Her management said the singer hopes to reschedule performances soon, and the singer’s Facebook page will release the new date when they are available.

