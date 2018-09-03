Home Indiana Evansville Olive Garden Honors First Responders With Labor Day Meal September 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Olive Garden is making sure first responders are not forgotten on this Labor Day holiday. Every year the Italian restaurant chain packs fresh meals with care in support of America’s first responders.

Workers with Evansville’s Olive Garden traveled to several different area fire departments, bringing food and thanking area firefighters for their service.

EFD Captain Joe Shenk says, “It means a lot. We’re away from our family, birthdays are bad, you know you can’t be there to see their first steps or second steps. It means a lot that people do recognize that we’re here for 24 hours.”

Firefighters pay for all the food at their stations and the crews often eat their meals together.

This is Olive Garden’s way of giving back to the men and women who serve our community daily.

Firefighters say the meal means more than just a free lunch and it’s something they too look forward to every year.

Comments

comments