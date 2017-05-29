Ole Miss, Football Coaching Staff to Deny Majority of 21 NCAA Violations
The University of Mississippi and its football coaching staff are expected to deny most of the 21 violations brought on by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a person directly involved with case tells 44News Sports Director JoJo Gentry.
The current list of allegations brought against Ole Miss and its football staff is the most significant list of charges against a NCAA program in 30 years, according to those with knowledgeable about the history of NCAA allegations.
Four Level I violations listed in the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations on February 22, which can be read here, are against former Ole Miss Football staffer Barney Farrah, according to a source.
The Level I charges include:
- Providing lodging and transportation to Ole Miss Football recruits worth $2,200, and meals worth $235
- Providing false information knowingly about recruiting violations when asked by the NCAA and Ole Miss Football
- Boosters contacting one athlete committed to another NCAA football program, and allowed a cash payment(s) to that athlete worth $13-15,000
- Distributing athletic gear, courtesy of a company owned by an Ole Miss booster, to recruits
In addition to the four Level I violations against Farrah, Ole Miss and other staff have been charged with 17 other charges, including loss of institutional control.
“To use the excuse well everyone is doing it, that’s just not a good defense,” Farrah’s lawyer, Bruse Loyd of Jones, Gillaspia & Loyd LLP,” said. “If you don’t (follow the rules), you’ll find yourself in a position that the University of Mississippi Athletic Department has found itself.”
All parties involved in the case submitted responses last week to the NCAA to meet the 90-day deadline following the Notice of Allegations posted on February 22. Those responses will not be released until sometime later this week.
While Ole Miss awaits a ruling on the alleged charges against the school and its football program, Loyd tells Gentry he is concerned Farrah has been singled out by Ole Miss decision-makers on the case to curry favor with the NCAA. Farrah is no longer on the Ole Miss payroll. The university is also no longer paying his attorney fees, so Farrah found legal counsel outside of what Ole Miss offered previously.
“If coach Farrah has is found to have violated these rules and a show-cause is imposed upon him, that could range from a year to many years depending on what the panel finds,” Loyd said.
The NCAA has not responded to 44News request for comment on this story.