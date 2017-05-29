Ole Miss, Football Coaching Staff to Deny Majority of 21 NCAA Violations

The University of Mississippi and its football coaching staff are expected to deny most of the 21 violations brought on by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a person directly involved with case tells 44News Sports Director JoJo Gentry.

The current list of allegations brought against Ole Miss and its football staff is the most significant list of charges against a NCAA program in 30 years, according to those with knowledgeable about the history of NCAA allegations.



Four Level I violations listed in the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations on February 22, which can be read here , are against former Ole Miss Football staffer Barney Farrah, according to a source. The Level I charges include: Providing lodging and transportation to Ole Miss Football recruits worth $2,200, and meals worth $235

Providing false information knowingly about recruiting violations when asked by the NCAA and Ole Miss Football

Boosters contacting one athlete committed to another NCAA football program, and allowed a cash payment(s) to that athlete worth $13-15,000

Distributing athletic gear, courtesy of a company owned by an Ole Miss booster, to recruits In addition to the four Level I violations against Farrah, Ole Miss and other staff have been charged with 17 other charges, including loss of institutional control.

“To use the excuse well everyone is doing it, that’s just not a good defense,” Farrah’s lawyer, Bruse Loyd of Jones, Gillaspia & Loyd LLP,” said. “If you don’t (follow the rules), you’ll find yourself in a position that the University of Mississippi Athletic Department has found itself.”