Old Shawneetown Raises Bicentennial Flag Of Illinois

Flags were raised in Illinois as the Gallatin County Historical Society held a Bicentennial Flag Raising at the John Marshall Bank in Old Shawneetown.

The John Marshall Bank was the first bank in the Illinois Territory before Illinois became a state in 1818. The flag raising had an infantry team dressed rom the 1800’s, who were firing cannons. Along with the actual presentation of the flag and the Bicentennial flag of Illinois.

Tours of John Marshall Bank were given following the flag raising. The Shawneetown Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion also participated in Sunday’s event.

