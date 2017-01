Old Nation Bancorp is celebrating its highest ever net income.

Old National Bancorp reported just over $134 million in income in 2016. This figure is up from $116.7 million during the 2015 fiscal year. In the fourth quarter of 2016, they took in $33.5 million compared to $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Old National Bancorp was founded in Evansville in 1834 and currently operates in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Comments

comments