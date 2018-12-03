Home Indiana Evansville Old National Bank Events Plaza to Welcome Gary Allen December 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A country music power house will be performing in Evansville in March of next year.

Gary Allen will take the stage at Old National Events Plaza on March 29th, 2019 at 7:30PM.

Allen has sold over 8 million albums since the release of his debut record “Used Hearts for Sale” in 1996. Entertainment weekly has described him as “dark and dreamy,” as well as “soulful and rough around the edges.”

Allen’s most recent album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), making it a career first for the artist. Allen has also made appearances on numerous national shows including Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on December 7th at 10:00AM, and can be purchased at the Old National Plaza Box Office, or by clicking here.

Comments

comments