Old National Bank Awards 180 Thousand Dollar Grant to Fort Wayne May 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Old National Bank Foundation is giving the city of Fort Wayne a helping hand.

The ONB Foundation has awarded a $180 thousand grant to Fort Wayne to help for construction of the main plaza inside the riverfront Fort Wayne Project. The plaza will be called the Old National Bank Plaza, and will feature a pavilion, amphitheater, and children’s play area.

Officials hope to start construction in July and take around 18 months to finish.

