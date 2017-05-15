Home Indiana Evansville Old Nation Bank Foundation Awards $75,000 to LEADS “Give Where You Live” Initiative May 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Old National Bank Foundation announced it will award $75 thousand to Jasper LEADs “Give Where You Live” initiative.

The donation will allow Friends of the Jasper Public Library to expand, support, and enhance continued adult financial education programs and literacy initatives housed in the JPL which also includes new technology in their classroom-like settings.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life in our communities and are proud to support Jasper LEADs in accomplishing their goals,” said Tom Krodel, Jasper Region President.

Christine Golden, JPL Director, “The Friends of Jasper Public Library is excited to be the recipient of a multiple year grant from the Old National Bank Foundation that will enable the Cultural Center to provide cutting edge technology to align with Old National’s commitment to provide opportunities for continued adult education in Jasper and surrounding areas.”

The announcement of the gift was made during a presentation at a meeting of the Jasper LEADs Cabinet on Monday, May 15.

