Old Dam Band to Perform at Terre Haute Band Festival

A popular Tri-State band will join seven others for the “On the Banks of the Wabash” community band festival set for this Saturday in Terre Haute.

The Old Dam Band will take the stage with many of their members hailing from Henderson, Evansville, and Newburgh.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. and each band will perform a 50-minute set.

Admission is free and there will be tents for share along with food vendors.

