Old Courthouse Foundation to Hold Second Lunch on the Lawn Event August 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Old Courthouse Foundation will be holding its second Lunch on the Lawn event of this year coming this Friday. It’s set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Courthouse on Northwest Fourth Street.

In May, the organization saw several hundred people arrive at the first lunch. The main focus is to create opportunities to make the most of available green space downtown.

This event is free and will have live music and local food trucks along with free parking. Additionally, the American flag will fly over the cupula for the first time since the flagpole underwent repairs months prior.

