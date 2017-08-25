Old Courthouse Flag Flying High After Repairs

People in Evansville gathered on the former Vanderburgh County Courthouse to have lunch on the lawn. It was an event for the Old Courthouse Foundation.

After several months the old courthouse flag is flying high in downtown following $800 in repairs.

A break in the rope and damage to the pulley system required a professional climber to go up to make the repairs.

Now it’s flying 216 feet over the courthouse grounds.

The next old Courthouse Renovation Project will focus on lawn improvements.

