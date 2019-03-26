OHS Joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

Some students at Owensboro High School will be getting a chance to learn about computer engineering. Owensboro High School is the newest recipient of the Amazon Future Engineer program that funds computer science classes.

OHS is one of more than 1,000 high schools apart of the program. Through this program, Amazon Future Engineer will serve tens of thousands of high school students.

The program will be available to OHS students starting with the 2019-20 school year. Participating students will be able to receive a free membership to AWS Educate.

