Ohio Valley River Paint Out Winner Announced

Ohio Valley Art League announces the winners of its recent Ohio Valley River Paint Out plein air competition and art show.

Todd Derr won the grand prize of $500 with his Keach Farm Barns piece.

Other winners include:

B&B Excavating Best of River View Award ($400): “Audubon Mill Park” by Cynthia Watson.

OVAL Best Downtown Scene Award ($100): “Sunny Storefront” by Iris Gentry.

Blick Art Store Card Award ($100): “Audubon Mill Autumn” by Todd Derr.

OVAL Member Award ($25): “Down By The River” by Chris Plummer.

OVAL Member Award ($25): “Train Bridge” by Ted Nguyen.

The event was sponsored by OVAL with Dick and Sheila Beaven and B&B Excavating.

