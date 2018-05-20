Ohio Valley Cruise Club Donates To Community

The Ohio Valley Cruisers have been putting on car shows for the last 32 years. Men and women showcase their vintage automobiles all while helping the local community. Despite the hot and humid weather the cruisers had a big turnout Sunday afternoon in Downtown Henderson.

For the last 15 years the Ohio Valley Cruise Club has been cruising down main street Henderson. Dave Settle, from Evansville who owns a 2016 Corvette said, “Oh it is that and it’s for a very good cause, I think they said this show is in its 35th or 36th year and the proceeds go to the charities that they select so it’s good for the community and it’s just good all the way around, it’s good fun, a little warm but good fun.”

Over 130 cars, trucks and other exotic vehicles had their hoods up and doors open. The car show provides a way for car enthusiasts the chance to get together and have a good time. All while helping the local community. President Wynn Stone of the Ohio Valley Cruisers said, “Like I say we have cloth the kid campaign, when school starts we adopt some kids and at Christmas time we adopt some families.

Many are not only proud of their vehicles but proud to be apart of the club like Dan Buckman of Henderson, “It’s a good organization and they do a lot of good things for people in the community.

The cruisers donate proceeds from the car show and have other events throughout the year. Stone said, “It’s through the car shows and we do one cruise in a month at Shoney’s Restaurant on Highway 41 north the fourth Saturday every month out there, April through October.”

Dan Buckman owns a 1951 Chevy, he restored the truck two years ago, this was the first year he was in the Ohio Valley Cruise Club and it didn’t take him long to win. He claimed “Best of Show.” Buckman said, “There was a lot of real good competition here it totally surprised me, total surprise.”

Comments

comments