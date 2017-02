The Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be coming to Evansville. It will move to the Ford Center February 28th through March 3, 2018. The OVC Board of Presidents voted on the decision Wednesday.

The tournament has been played in Nashville for 23 of the last 24 years. It moved to Louisville for a year back in 2002.

The OVC Basketball Tournament is the fourth-oldest Division I Championship in the country.

Comments

comments