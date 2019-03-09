Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Brings Thousands of Fans and Dollars to Evansville

Thousands of people are spending time in Evansville this week for the Ohio Valley Conference.

This is the second time that dozens of basketball teams are competing at the ford center in the OVC.

Today those visiting had nothing but good things to say about how the River City is playing host.

Evansville is feeling a part of the march madness.

Basketball fans are filling up the Ford Center cheering on their favorite teams playing in the OVC tournament.

“I almost couldn’t stay in the arena last night. At the end it was so exciting I thought, “Oh no I am not going to make it to the championship game…” but we made it,” says Murray State fan and Alumni Yvette Payne.

Colored gear is separating fans, but folks from all over the region are coming together to support their teams in Evansville’s Ford Center.

“Well it seems like all of the fans that are really impressed with the city, impressed with the building. So we’ve just heard numerous compliments from people that come from out of town that are really enjoying their time,” says the Ford Center’s Executive Director Scott Shoenike.

One fan who helped build the ford center in 2011 says the OVC returning to Evansville means a lot to the city.

“So for people to come in and look at our state of the art building and enjoy a game such as one that we saw last night… But tonight we are looking for another exciting game here at the ford center,” says Payne.

With the tournament’s excitement comes lots of money generated.

Bars, hotels, and restaurants see quite the increase of customers as fans from all over the country descend upon the River City cheering on their favorite players.

“It’s great that their family and friends and students come and support them and have enjoyable time,” says Shoenike.

Payne says, “It’s a wonderful place. I am happy that everyone especially from the Tri-State area from Tennessee, to Illinois, to Kentucky get to come to Evansville and experience the wonderful city that we live in.”

Last night’s game actually set an o-v-v record for attendance at the Ford Center.

The previous OVC attendance record was set in 1996 at the Rupp Arena in Kentucky.

