Ohio Valley Conference Representatives Visit Evansville
Plans for the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournaments are underway . OVC representatives and various local officials and community leaders gathered at the Ford Center to check out the venue and discuss potential issues moving forward.
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaffer said he is excited about what this event will bring the community.
Officials talked about ticket packages, volunteers needed and an app for the event.
The conference is scheduled for February 2018.