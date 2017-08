Home Indiana Evansville Ohio Valley Conference to Host Preseason Media Day in Evansville August 31st, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Ohio Valley Conference will hold a preseason media event in Evansville on October 24 ahead of the basketball conference tournaments in February-March of 2018.

All men’s and women’s basketball coaches, as well as administrators, are expected to attend. More details of the event will be released when more information becomes available.

44News will have coverage of the event on-air and online.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments