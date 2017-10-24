Home Indiana Evansville Ohio Valley Conference, City of Evansville Showcase Strong Ties on Media Day October 24th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Four months from now, the Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments begin at the Ford Center in Evansville.

The tournament is set for Feb. 28 through March 3. It was played in Nashville for 23 of the last 24 years.

On Tuesday, all men’s and women’s coaches participated in the OVC’s first-ever media day in Evansville. Ahead of media day on Monday, 11 OVC coaches put on a clinic for 75 Tri-State youth at the YMCA in downtown Evansville.

During media day, city officials and the conference expressed a strong commitment to building a partnership and future goals. As of Tuesday, 41 student-athletes listed on OVC rosters come from Indiana and Kentucky. Comparing that number to the Missouri Valley Conference’s 22 players from both of those states, it is clear that the OVC recruits heavier across the Tri-State.

With University of Evansville basketball competing in the MVC, 44Sports questioned whether fans could see the Aces switch to the OVC.

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche told 44Sports those conversations have not taken place.

