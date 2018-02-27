Home Indiana Evansville Ohio Valley Conference, City of Evansville Set Stage for Basketball Tourneys February 27th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Ohio Valley Conference Basketball tournaments kick off Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville.

Sixteen teams, consisting of eight men’s and eight women’s programs, eye an OVC title to punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.

Three players, and one coach, have local ties to the Tri-state:

Ray Harper: The Jacksonville State head men’s basketball coach used to coach at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Zach Hopewell: The Apollo grad is a freshman guard for Murray State. He recorded more than 14,000 points during his time with the Eagles.

Emma Johnson: A fellow Murray State freshman guard played at Daviess County, where she set the program’s all-time scoring record.

Maura Muensterman: The Mater Dei grad is a red-shirt sophomore at Belmont. She transferred to the Nashville-based school from Indiana University.



