Home Indiana Evansville Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Coaches Put on Clinic for Tri-state Youth October 23rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Ahead of the Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball media days in Evansville Tuesday, several OVC coaches put on a clinic for 75 area youth at the YMCA in downtown Evansville Monday.

The OVC basketball tournaments are set for February 28 through March 3 at The Ford Center. The tournament was played in Nashville for 23 of the last 24 years. It moved to Louisville for a year in 2002.

Catch coverage of the OVC media days Tuesday on 44News at 6, 9 and 10 with sports director JoJo Gentry and sports reporter Nick Ruffolo.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments