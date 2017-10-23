Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Coaches Put on Clinic for Tri-state Youth
Ahead of the Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball media days in Evansville Tuesday, several OVC coaches put on a clinic for 75 area youth at the YMCA in downtown Evansville Monday.
The OVC basketball tournaments are set for February 28 through March 3 at The Ford Center. The tournament was played in Nashville for 23 of the last 24 years. It moved to Louisville for a year in 2002.
Catch coverage of the OVC media days Tuesday on 44News at 6, 9 and 10 with sports director JoJo Gentry and sports reporter Nick Ruffolo.