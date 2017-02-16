Home Kentucky Henderson Ohio Valley Art League to Host Native American Dinner Forum February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Ohio Valley Art League will host a Native American dinner and forum. The keynote speaker Dennis Banks will be at the event on March 16th in McCormick Hall at Preston Arts Center at Henderson Community College.

Banks is a Native American leader, teacher, lecturer, activist and author. He is a longtime leader of the American Indiana Movement, which he co-founded in 1968 with Native Americans in Minneapolis. He is an Anishinaabe, who was born on Leech Lake Indiana Reservation in northern Minnesota.

Banks is going to speak about the future of the Native American people and will answer questions about subjects like his role in Union County’s Slack Farm incident and current legalities with the Lakota pipeline.

Tickets for the dinner and forum are $25 each and can be purchased at the OVAL office at 230 Second Street, or at Balfour Rings & Things at 121 North Main Street.

