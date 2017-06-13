Home Indiana Evansville Ohio River Crossing Study Could Take Up To 3 Years To Identify Route, Bridge Location June 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

It’s been close to a year since Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence announced a partnership for a new I-69 bridge crossing the Ohio River. Officials say the project has been doing studies on the environment for the past year.

There are many variables when it comes to building a bridge connecting I-69 across the Ohio River.

Officials plan to have a list of possible routes I-69 will take across the Ohio for the public to look at soon.

Riverlink Mindy Peterson said, “With the location, how much do we think it would cost to build a bridge there, what would be the maintenance costs? Operations costs? Kind of all of this information along with all of the conversations go into a big funnel, and what is going to happen is a short list of alternatives, and we should have that short list by next month.”

The study is expected to take two to three years and will identify a route, bridge location and how the bridge will be paid for.

For more information about this project, visit I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

